Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Wednesday, February 8

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Anacortes SD: On time, Guemes Island on snow route

Assumption Catholic: Closed

Auburn SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No AM ECE, no AM Head Start, no AM ECEAP, No AM transportation for extended day ECE, 2 hours late, No breakfast, but lunches will be served.

Bellingham SD: Closed

Bethel SD (WA): Closed

Burlington-Edison Pub. Schs.: Glenhaven/Alger Cain Lake Road North of Butler creek Road on Snow Route

Dieringer SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before school activities. North Tapps Middle School on regular late start schedule

East Valley Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes

Eatonville SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Enumclaw SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation

Federal Way Public Schools: 2 Hours Late. Limited transportation (snow routes). No out of district transportation, no A.M. or P.M. Puget Sound Skills Center, no Head Start, no part-day ECEAP, no A.M. or P.M. Developmental Preschool.

Fife SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Grangeville SD: Closed

Issaquah SD: Buses on snow routes. Normal Wednesday schedule, buses on Snow Routes, no out of district transportation

Kent SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Administration Center is open.

Kooskia SD: Closed

Lake Washington SD: Buses on snow routes. Normal Wednesday Schedule

Longview Sch. Dist.: Buses 2, 5, & 13 on snow routes

Lyle Sch. Dist.: Closed

Meridian SD: Closed. Varsity Basketball Playoff Games are TBD at this time. All other after school and evening activities are canceled.

Mill A Sch. Dist.: Closed

Mount Adams Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool

Muckleshoot Tribal Schools: 2 Hours Late. Birth-3, Head Start and Tribal School programs effected. Check back early tomorrow morning as conditions could worsen

Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes

Northshore SD: On a regular schedule with limited snow routes in the Woodinville feeder pattern only

Orting SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Pendleton SD: Closed

Pierce College: Pierce College Puyallup-2 hour delay, opening at 10 am

Puyallup SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No elementary band or orchestra.

Renton SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No AM/PM Preschool, No AM/PM ECEAP, No AM/PM Headstart, No Meadowcrest

Riverview SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No Early Start

Selah Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes

Skamania Sch. Dist. 2: Closed

Snoqualmie Valley SD: 2 Hours Late. Limited Transportation to Areas A, B and C. No AM Preschool, No AM Encompass, or out-of-district transportation.

South Kitsap SD: Marcus Whitman, Mullenix Ridge, and Explorer Academy are closed due to power outages. All other schools are on a normal late-start Wednesday schedule.

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: Closed

Sumner SD: Closed

Tahoma SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No AM kindergarten or preschool, no ECEAP, no PSSC, no tutoring, no zero hour.

Touchet SD: 2 Hours Late

White River SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. No AM ECEAP

Yakima School District: Buses on snow routes

Yelm Community Schools: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation