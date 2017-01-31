Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Tuesday, January 31

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Benton Franklin Head Start: No AM Head Start, Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences before 9:30am are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Blue Mountain Community College: Hermiston and Milton Freewater locations on a two-hour delay.

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. for Students and Staff due to NO Power in buildings.

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor's class.

Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

East Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Granger Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 hour delay today with morning extended day beginning at 9 a.m.

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No Breakfast, No Am Tri-tech, No Am Preschool

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late. Middle School and High School start at 9:45am due to finals. Elementary School at 10am.

Milton-Freewater Unified School District: Two hour delay.

Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30

Pendleton SD: Buses on snow routes.

Prescott Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No zero period

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. Tri-tech, no a.m. preschool, no a.m. Lourdes

Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Riverside Christian School: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. No a.m. preschool, PreK or Kinder

Selah Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Union Gap Sch. Dist.: 2 hour delay; Classes will begin at 10:30 am. No breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start is canceled. Afternoon Pre School will still be held. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Wapato Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Yakima School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Zillah SD: Two hour delay.