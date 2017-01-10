Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Tuesday, January 10

Auburn SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, No out-of-district transportation. No AM ECEAP, No transportation for extended day ECE, No breakfast but lunch will be served, No extended day programs

Bellevue SD: 2 Hours Late. Due to icy road conditions

Bethel SD (WA): 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No Preschool, ECEAP or Head Start. No late start, early release and Challenge programs. No transportation for Challenger HS. AM classes at PCSC are canceled.

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

Carbonado SD: 2 Hours Late. No preschool, ECEAP, and Early K

Central Kitsap SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

Dieringer SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Eastside Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Buses will be 2 hours late on regular routes

Eatonville SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Enumclaw SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Federal Way Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No before school activities, No Head Start, No part-day ECEAP, No A.M. or P.M. Developmental Preschool. Federal Way High School closed due to power outage.

Fife SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Genesee SD: Closed

Grapeview SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on road restriction routes

Helix SD: Closed

Hood Canal SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No after school activities

Issaquah SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No ECEAP, NO AM School Age Care, NO before school activities

Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kent SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM/PM preschool.

Kingspoint Christian School: on a two hour delay--Extended Day Care morning program begins at 9 a.m.

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM Tri-tech, no AM pre-school

Lake Stevens SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Lake Washington SD: Two Hour Late Start due to icy conditions. No: Preschool, Quest-pull-out,before school music, before school extended day care. Snow route bus service.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Mercer Island SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. No 2 HR late Metro service.

Monroe SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Morton SD: Buses on snow routes

North Mason SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on road restriction routes

Northshore SD: 2 Hours Late. No 1/2 day programs, no out of district transportation, no preschool

Orting SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No AM breakfast

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer/Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles Shop at 9:30

Pendleton SD: Closed

Peninsula SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No Pre-school, no ECEAP

Port Angeles SD : Buses on snow routes

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. preschool, no a.m. Tri-Tech, no am.m. Lourdes

Puyallup SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No elementary band/orchestra

Rainier (WA) SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Renton SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No AM Meadowcrest Programs, No Full day Meadowcrest

Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Riverview SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Early Start or AM field trips.

Sequim SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Buses on regular routes.

Snoqualmie Valley SD: 2 Hours Late. Limited transportation ALL areas. No AM Preschool, No AM Encompass, No out-of-district transportation.

Sumner SD: 2 Hours Late. All schools in the Sumner School District will operate on a 2-hour late start schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10. No AM or PM Preschool and no AM ECEAP. Recreation Department Before School Childcare and full-day Childcare will start 2-hours later. No out-of-district transportation. Breakfast will be served. All before school activities, athletics and extra-curricular events are canceled.

Tacoma SD: Tacoma SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Tahoma SD: 2 hours late. No AM kindergarten or preschool, no ECEAP, tutoring, zero hour or PSSC.

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

White River SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Yakama Nation Tribal School: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Yelm Community Schools: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No out of District Transportation