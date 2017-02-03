Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Tuesday, February 7

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Adna SD: 2 Hours Late

Anacortes SD: Regular schedule, buses running on adverse weather routes

Arlington SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No am developmental or APPLE preschool. After school activities TBD.

Assumption Catholic: Closed

Auburn SD: Schools closed, district offices open

Bainbridge Island SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Bates Technical College: Opening at 10 am

Bellevue SD: Closed

Bellevue College: All BC Campuses: Operations suspended until 10am. Classes begin at 11am. All classes beginning before 11am are canceled.

Bellingham SD: Closed

Bethel SD (WA): Closed. No after school or evening activities.

Boistfort SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Bremerton SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Burlington-Edison Pub. Schs.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Alger Buses on Snow Routes

Carbonado SD: Closed

Castle Rock Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. All buses on snow routes

Central Kitsap SD: Closed. All before school activities are canceled. For info on PM activities, visit CKSchools.org.

Centralia SD: Closed

Charter College - Fife: Campus is on a 2 hour delay, opening at 10:00AM.

Chehalis SD: Closed

Clover Park SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No half day programs.

Clover Park Tech College: Opening at 10 am. All classes and activities, regularly scheduled to start before 10 a.m., will be delayed.

Concrete SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Conway SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Regular Transportation Routes.

Coupeville SD: Buses on snow routes

Darrington SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

Digipen Inst. of Technology: Campus opens at 10 am. All classes with start times before 10 am are canceled.

Dieringer SD: Closed

Eastside Catholic School: Closed. The status of evening activities will be determined by noon.

Eatonville SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Edmonds SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Edmonds Community College: 3 Hours Late. College opens at 11 a.m. Classes prior to 11 a.m. are canceled.

Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Enumclaw SD: Closed

Evaline SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Everest College - Everett: All morning classes begin at 10am.

Everett Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No AM ECEAP

Everett CC: 2 Hours Late. EvCC opens at 10 a.m. Classes before 10 a.m. are canceled.

Federal Way Public Schools: Closed. NO out of district transportation, NO A.M. and P.M. Puget Sound Skills Center,NO Full Day ECEAP NO Head Start, No part-day ECEAP, and NO A.M. or P.M. Developmental Preschool

Fife SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Franklin Pierce SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. Early Learning Center is closed.

Granite Falls SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No after school activities or athletic events.

Grapeview SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Griffin SD: Closed

Highline Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation.

Highline College: Delayed opening at 10AM. All 7AM, 8AM, & 9AM classes are canceled.

Hockinson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Hood Canal SD: Closed

Index SD: 2 Hours Late

Issaquah SD: Closed.

Kalama Sch. Dist.: Bus 204 on snow route for China Garden at Rogers. Bus 203 Green Mtn Snow Route

Kent SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Administration Center is Open.

Lake Stevens SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No morning Sno-Isle transportation

Lake Washington SD: Closed. All programs, activities and building use canceled.

Lakewood SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. On Limited Routes. No Preschool or ECEAP

Longview Sch. Dist.: Buses #2,5,13 on snow routes

Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late

Marysville SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No a.m. or p.m Skill Center or Workforce. No a.m. or p.m Pre-School or ECEAP

McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. PM athletics TBD.

Mercer Island SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Meridian SD: Closed. All Afternoon and Evening Activities Canceled.

Monroe SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late

Morton SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Mukilteo SD: Closed. No out-of district transportation

Napavine SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

North Mason SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

North Thurston PS: Closed

Northshore SD: Closed

Northshore Christian Academy: Classes start at 10am, campus opens at 9:30am for student arrival, no morning half-day PK, no half-day Kindergarten

Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late

Olympia SD: Schools closed. Check the district website and social media by noon for status of after-school and evening activities.

Olympic College: 3 Hours Late. All campuses open at 11am. Next update by 3pm.

Orting SD: Closed

Pacific Luthern Univ.: Opening at 10 am. If necessary, 6 a.m. update.

Pe Ell SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Peninsula SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No Preschool, No ECEAP

Pierce College: Pierce College Puyallup closed. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom is on a 2 hour delay, opening at 10 am.

Pioneer SD: Closed.

Pope John Paul II HS: 2 Hours Late. Blue Day classes

Port Angeles SD : 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Puget Sound Elec. JATC: 2 Hours Late. Classes at the JATC start at 8:30am. Classes at LU46 hall start at 9:30am. Lunches will be 30 minutes.

Puyallup SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No elementary band or orchestra.

Rainier (WA) SD: Closed

Rainier Prep: 2 Hours Late

Renton SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Administration office open

Renton Technical College: Delayed start, opening at 10 a.m.

Riverview SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Rochester SD: Closed

Saint Martin's Univ: 2 Hours Late. There will be a delayed start on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lacey campus to start classes at 9:30 am, ELD/JBLM to start classes at 10 am.

San Juan Island SD: Schools are open today with a 9:45AM late start and buses will be on snow routes. See the SJISD transportation pages for stops that will not be serviced. Also add 1.5 hours to your normal bus pick up time.

Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late

Seattle Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes. no door to door service unless pre-approved with district, no noon bus routes, no AM/PM school activities, no field trips, no Head Start, no out of district routes, Families check with childcare providers directly, PM athletics run as normal

Seattle Preparatory School: 2 Hours Late

Sedro Woolley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Limited bus transportation, Mile Marker 4 Lake Cav

Sequim SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. NO OTE after school program

Shelton SD: Closed.

Shoreline School District: 2 Hours Late

Shoreline Community College: 2 Hours Late. Campus opens at 10 am. Classes prior to 10 am are canceled.

Snohomish SD: Closed. all afternoon activities and sports canceled.

Snoqualmie Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Limited Transportation to Areas A, B and C. No AM Encompass.South Bend SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

South Kitsap SD: Closed. After school activities determined by 11 a.m. No out of district transportation.

South Puget Sound CC: 2 Hours Late. Mottman Campus will open at 10:00 a.m. and the Lacey campus will open at 9:00 a.m.

Southside SD: Closed.

St. Michael Olympia: 2 Hours LateStanwood SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.

Steilacoom SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Sultan SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Sumner SD: Closed

Tacoma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, No out-of-district transportation

Tahoma SD: Closed. Extended Enrichment Program meets at Rock Creek Elementary, 8 a.m.

Tenino SD: Closed. Due to worsening road conditions

Three Tree Montessori: No AM Care -8:30am start for elementary, 9 am start for toddler & primary.

Toledo SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Tukwila SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. no taxi transportation. Staff need not report.

Tumwater SD: Closed. Decision regarding evening activities/events will be made by noon.

Univ. of Puget Sound: Delayed start. Classes begin at 9:30 am

University Place SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Vashon Island SD: 2.5 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

White Pass SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

White River SD: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. No after school or evening activities

Willapa Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Winlock SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Woodland Sch. Dist.: Bus 92 Snow Route for Little Kalama. Bus 211 Snow Route for N Dubois Rd

Yelm Community Schools: Closed