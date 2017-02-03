Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Tuesday, February 7

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.
Adna SD: 2 Hours Late
Anacortes SD: Regular schedule, buses running on adverse weather routes
Arlington SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No am developmental or APPLE preschool. After school activities TBD.
Assumption Catholic: Closed
Auburn SD: Schools closed, district offices open
Bainbridge Island SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Bates Technical College: Opening at 10 am
Bellevue SD: Closed
Bellevue College: All BC Campuses: Operations suspended until 10am. Classes begin at 11am. All classes beginning before 11am are canceled.
Bellingham SD: Closed
Bethel SD (WA): Closed. No after school or evening activities.
Boistfort SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Bremerton SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Burlington-Edison Pub. Schs.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Alger Buses on Snow Routes
Carbonado SD: Closed
Castle Rock Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. All buses on snow routes
Central Kitsap SD: Closed. All before school activities are canceled. For info on PM activities, visit CKSchools.org.
Centralia SD: Closed
Charter College - Fife: Campus is on a 2 hour delay, opening at 10:00AM.
Chehalis SD: Closed
Clover Park SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No half day programs.
Clover Park Tech College: Opening at 10 am. All classes and activities, regularly scheduled to start before 10 a.m., will be delayed.
Concrete SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Conway SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Regular Transportation Routes.
Coupeville SD: Buses on snow routes
Darrington SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation
Digipen Inst. of Technology: Campus opens at 10 am. All classes with start times before 10 am are canceled.
Dieringer SD: Closed
Eastside Catholic School: Closed. The status of evening activities will be determined by noon.
Eatonville SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Edmonds SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Edmonds Community College: 3 Hours Late. College opens at 11 a.m. Classes prior to 11 a.m. are canceled.
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Enumclaw SD: Closed
Evaline SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
Everest College - Everett: All morning classes begin at 10am.
Everett Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No AM ECEAP
Everett CC: 2 Hours Late. EvCC opens at 10 a.m. Classes before 10 a.m. are canceled.
Federal Way Public Schools: Closed. NO out of district transportation, NO A.M. and P.M. Puget Sound Skills Center,NO Full Day ECEAP NO Head Start, No part-day ECEAP, and NO A.M. or P.M. Developmental Preschool
Fife SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Franklin Pierce SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. Early Learning Center is closed.
Granite Falls SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No after school activities or athletic events.
Grapeview SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Griffin SD: Closed
Highline Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation.
Highline College: Delayed opening at 10AM. All 7AM, 8AM, & 9AM classes are canceled.
Hockinson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Hood Canal SD: Closed
Index SD: 2 Hours Late
Issaquah SD: Closed.
Kalama Sch. Dist.: Bus 204 on snow route for China Garden at Rogers. Bus 203 Green Mtn Snow Route
Kent SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Administration Center is Open.
Lake Stevens SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No morning Sno-Isle transportation
Lake Washington SD: Closed. All programs, activities and building use canceled.
Lakewood SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. On Limited Routes. No Preschool or ECEAP
Longview Sch. Dist.: Buses #2,5,13 on snow routes
Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late
Marysville SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No a.m. or p.m Skill Center or Workforce. No a.m. or p.m Pre-School or ECEAP
McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. PM athletics TBD.
Mercer Island SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Meridian SD: Closed. All Afternoon and Evening Activities Canceled.
Monroe SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late
Morton SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
Mukilteo SD: Closed. No out-of district transportation
Napavine SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
North Mason SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
North Thurston PS: Closed
Northshore SD: Closed
Northshore Christian Academy: Classes start at 10am, campus opens at 9:30am for student arrival, no morning half-day PK, no half-day Kindergarten
Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late
Olympia SD: Schools closed. Check the district website and social media by noon for status of after-school and evening activities.
Olympic College: 3 Hours Late. All campuses open at 11am. Next update by 3pm.
Orting SD: Closed
Pacific Luthern Univ.: Opening at 10 am. If necessary, 6 a.m. update.
Pe Ell SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Peninsula SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No Preschool, No ECEAP
Pierce College: Pierce College Puyallup closed. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom is on a 2 hour delay, opening at 10 am.
Pioneer SD: Closed.
Pope John Paul II HS: 2 Hours Late. Blue Day classes
Port Angeles SD : 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Puget Sound Elec. JATC: 2 Hours Late. Classes at the JATC start at 8:30am. Classes at LU46 hall start at 9:30am. Lunches will be 30 minutes.
Puyallup SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No elementary band or orchestra.
Rainier (WA) SD: Closed
Rainier Prep: 2 Hours Late
Renton SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Administration office open
Renton Technical College: Delayed start, opening at 10 a.m.
Riverview SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Rochester SD: Closed
Saint Martin's Univ: 2 Hours Late. There will be a delayed start on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lacey campus to start classes at 9:30 am, ELD/JBLM to start classes at 10 am.
San Juan Island SD: Schools are open today with a 9:45AM late start and buses will be on snow routes. See the SJISD transportation pages for stops that will not be serviced. Also add 1.5 hours to your normal bus pick up time.
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late
Seattle Public Schools: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes. no door to door service unless pre-approved with district, no noon bus routes, no AM/PM school activities, no field trips, no Head Start, no out of district routes, Families check with childcare providers directly, PM athletics run as normal
Seattle Preparatory School: 2 Hours Late
Sedro Woolley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Limited bus transportation, Mile Marker 4 Lake Cav
Sequim SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. NO OTE after school program
Shelton SD: Closed.
Shoreline School District: 2 Hours Late
Shoreline Community College: 2 Hours Late. Campus opens at 10 am. Classes prior to 10 am are canceled.
Snohomish SD: Closed. all afternoon activities and sports canceled.
Snoqualmie Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Limited Transportation to Areas A, B and C. No AM Encompass.South Bend SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
South Kitsap SD: Closed. After school activities determined by 11 a.m. No out of district transportation.
South Puget Sound CC: 2 Hours Late. Mottman Campus will open at 10:00 a.m. and the Lacey campus will open at 9:00 a.m.
Southside SD: Closed.
St. Michael Olympia: 2 Hours LateStanwood SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.
Steilacoom SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Sultan SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Sumner SD: Closed
Tacoma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, No out-of-district transportation
Tahoma SD: Closed. Extended Enrichment Program meets at Rock Creek Elementary, 8 a.m.
Tenino SD: Closed. Due to worsening road conditions
Three Tree Montessori: No AM Care -8:30am start for elementary, 9 am start for toddler & primary.
Toledo SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Tukwila SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. no taxi transportation. Staff need not report.
Tumwater SD: Closed. Decision regarding evening activities/events will be made by noon.
Univ. of Puget Sound: Delayed start. Classes begin at 9:30 am
University Place SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Vashon Island SD: 2.5 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
White Pass SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
White River SD: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. No after school or evening activities
Willapa Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Winlock SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Woodland Sch. Dist.: Bus 92 Snow Route for Little Kalama. Bus 211 Snow Route for N Dubois Rd
Yelm Community Schools: Closed