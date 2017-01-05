Click Here For School Delays And Closures For Thursday, January 5th

Fife SD: School is canceled for Fife High School Thursday Jan 5. due to no heat in the 400 building. All other schools will operate on regular schedule. FHS gym has heat so activities, practices, and La Chispa event will be held as scheduled.

Granite Falls SD: Bus Route 30 will be on snow route at the ranger station.

Quincy SD: 2-Hour Delay, no AM preschool

Riverview SD: Routes Rt 44 Cedarcrest, Rt 34 Tolt Middle Rt, 45 Stillwater Elem. Yellow Bus, are on snow routes, all other buses on regular routes.