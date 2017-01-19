Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Thursday, January 19

By NWPR Staff 22 minutes ago

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Athena-Weston SD: Two-hour delay.

Calvary Christian School: Closed

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Closed

Cove SD: Closed

Dayton Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

Elgin SD: Closed

Genesee SD: Two-hour delay

Imbler SD: Closed

Ione SD: Two-hour delay.

Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities canceled.

Kingspoint Christian School: Closed 

La Grande Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed

Morrow County SD: Boardman and Irrigon on 2-hour delays.

Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes. On time for our usual Thursday late start schedule

North Powder SD: Closed

Pasco SD: Closed

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. Preschool, no a.m. Lourdes, no a.m Tri-Tech 

Richland SD: Closed

Stanfield SD: Two-hour delay

Umatilla SD: Two-hour delay

Union SD: Two-hour delay.

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool 

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed 