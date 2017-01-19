Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Thursday, January 19

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.
Athena-Weston SD: Two-hour delay.
Calvary Christian School: Closed
Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Closed
Cove SD: Closed
Dayton Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
Elgin SD: Closed
Genesee SD: Two-hour delay
Imbler SD: Closed
Ione SD: Two-hour delay.
Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities canceled.
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed
La Grande Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed
Morrow County SD: Boardman and Irrigon on 2-hour delays.
Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes. On time for our usual Thursday late start schedule
North Powder SD: Closed
Pasco SD: Closed
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30
Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. Preschool, no a.m. Lourdes, no a.m Tri-Tech
Richland SD: Closed
Stanfield SD: Two-hour delay
Umatilla SD: Two-hour delay
Union SD: Two-hour delay.
Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed