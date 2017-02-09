Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Thursday, February 9

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Anacortes SD: On time, Rt 1 - upper skyline, Rt 4 - Rock Ridge, Rt 7 - Guemes, will run on adverse weather routes

Assumption Catholic: Closed

Benton Franklin Head Start: No morning pre-school. All home visits and home conferences until 10:00am are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Burlington-Edison Pub. Schs.: Snow Route Glenhaven/Alger Cain Lake Road North of Butler creek Road.

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. K4/5 am 10:30-12:30 K4/5pm 1:00-3:00 aftercare 8:15

College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast. No morning activities.

Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor's class.

Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast. FFA trip is canceled

Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Breakfast will not be served.

East Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Ellensburg Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late

Ferndale SD: Closed

Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Entrust

Granger Sch. Dist.: Closed

Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 hour delay with extended day care at 9 a.m.

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Mabton School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Meridian SD: Closed

Mill A Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No bus above Willard and up Little Rock Creek Road.

Mount Adams Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

NW Acad. for the Healing Arts - Bellingham: Closed. AM classes canceled

Othello Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed

Perry Technical Institute: Delayed schedule. All staff and faculty arrive at 9:30am. All students arrive at 10:00am.

Port Angeles SD : 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Prescott Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No zero period

Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed.

Quincy SD: Closed

Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

San Juan Island SD: AM buses on snow routes. Because of bad road conditions SJISD schools will be on a 2 hour late start; (10:15AM) start time for all schools. Buses will be Snow routes this morning.

Selah Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Sequim SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Buses on regular routes.

Skamania Sch. Dist. 2: Closed.South Kitsap SD: Marcus Whitman Junior High closed due to power outage.Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. (Watch for update on bus routes or for possible closure.)Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschoolToppenish Sch. Dist.: Closed

Touchet Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Union Gap Sch. Dist.: The Union Gap School District will have a two hour delay - classes will begin at 10:30 am. NO breakfast will be served. Morning Preschool/Head Start, if normally scheduled for the day, is canceled. Afternoon Preschool is still a go. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.

Waitsburg School District: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Nobreakfast. No 5th grade ski program today.

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Wapato Sch. Dist.: Closed

Washougal Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Snow routes for buses: 2, 6, 9, and 44.

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes. Check back for possible updates

Whatcom Discovery Center: Closed

Yakima School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No morning classes at YV-TECH.

Yakama Nation Tribal School: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Zillah School District: 2 Hours Late