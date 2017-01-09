Click Here for School Delays And Closures on Monday, January 9th

Blue Mountain Community College: All locations closed.

Calvary Christian School: Closed

Castle Rock Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

Cove School District: Closed

Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: Closed

Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast served.

Eatonville SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Echo School District: Closed

Genesee SD: Closed

Griffin SD: 2 Hours Late. Transportation on regular routes

Imbler School District: Closed

Ione School District: Closed

Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed

Kingspoint Christian School: Closed. with no extended day due to hazardous weather

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed

La Grande School District: Closed

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed

Morrow County School District: Closed

Moscow SD: Closed

North Powder School District: Closed

North Thurston PS: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No out of district transportation.

Olympia SD: Schools and buses two hours late. No am preschool. No zero hour classes. No before-school activities. No am Avanti program (periods 1-3). Buses on regular routes.

Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed

Pendleton School District: Closed

Pilot Rock School District: Closed

Port Angeles SD : 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Due to icy conditions.

Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed

Quilcene SD: 2 Hours Late

Rainier (WA) SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed

Sequim SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Regular bus routes

Stanfield School District: Closed

Steilacoom SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Tahoma SD: 2 hours late. No AM kindergarten, preschool, ECEAP, PSSC or zero hour.

Tumwater SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM session at New Market. Buses on regular routes

Umatilla School District: Closed

Union School District: Closed

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed.

Yelm Community Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Out of District