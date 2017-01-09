Click Here for School Delays And Closures on Monday, January 9th

Blue Mountain Community College: All locations closed.
Calvary Christian School: Closed
Castle Rock Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
Cove School District: Closed
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: Closed
Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast served.
Eatonville SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Echo School District: Closed
Genesee SD: Closed
Griffin SD: 2 Hours Late. Transportation on regular routes
Imbler School District: Closed
Ione School District: Closed
Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed. with no extended day due to hazardous weather
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed
La Grande School District: Closed
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed
Morrow County School District: Closed
Moscow SD: Closed
North Powder School District: Closed
North Thurston PS: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No out of district transportation.
Olympia SD: Schools and buses two hours late. No am preschool. No zero hour classes. No before-school activities. No am Avanti program (periods 1-3). Buses on regular routes.
Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed
Pendleton School District: Closed
Pilot Rock School District: Closed
Port Angeles SD : 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Due to icy conditions.
Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed
Quilcene SD: 2 Hours Late
Rainier (WA) SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed
Sequim SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Regular bus routes
Stanfield School District: Closed
Steilacoom SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Tahoma SD: 2 hours late. No AM kindergarten, preschool, ECEAP, PSSC or zero hour.
Tumwater SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM session at New Market. Buses on regular routes
Umatilla School District: Closed
Union School District: Closed
Wahluke Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool
Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed.
Yelm Community Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Out of District