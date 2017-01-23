Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Monday, January 23

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.
Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15
Christ the King School: 2 Hours Late
East Valley SD: Buses on snow routes.
Finley SD: 2 Hours Late
Kennewick SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.
Kingspoint Christian School: 2 hour delay, Extended Day care begins at 9AM
Kiona-Benton City SD: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM tri-tech, No AM Preschool
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late
Milton-Freewater Unified SD: Two-Hour Delay
Paterson SD: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles shop at 9:30AM
Pasco SD: 2 Hours Late
Prosser SD: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. preschool, no a.m. Lourdes
Quincy SD: Closed
Selah SD: Buses on snow routes
St. Joseph's Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Wahluke SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
West Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM Preschool
Yakima SD: Buses on snow routes. Schools are open and on time.