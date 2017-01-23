Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Monday, January 23

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Calvary Christian School:  2 Hours Late. k4 & k5 am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

Christ the King School:  2 Hours Late

East Valley SD:  Buses on snow routes.

Finley SD:  2 Hours Late

Kennewick SD:  2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kingspoint Christian School:  2 hour delay, Extended Day care begins at 9AM

Kiona-Benton City SD2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM tri-tech, No AM Preschool

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Milton-Freewater Unified SD:  Two-Hour Delay

Paterson SD:  2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles shop at 9:30AM

Pasco SD:  2 Hours Late

Prosser SD: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. preschool, no a.m. Lourdes

Quincy SD:  Closed

Selah SD:  Buses on snow routes

St. Joseph's Catholic School:  2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Wahluke SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

West Valley SD:  2 Hours Late, No AM Preschool

Yakima SD:  Buses on snow routes. Schools are open and on time.