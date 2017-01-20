Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Friday, January 20

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. Before care will open 8:30.

Christ the King School: 2 Hours Late

Columbia-Burbank SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor's class.

Kennewick SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kingspoint Christian School: on a 2 hour delay today (Friday) with extended day care beginning at 9 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. Students should bring lunch.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Mount Adams SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

North Franklin SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Paterson SD: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30 a.m.

Prosser SD: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. Lourdes, no a.m. Preschool

Pullman SD: On-time, but rural bus routes are on emergency routes

Richland SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Toppenish SD: 2 Hours Late

Yakama Nation Tribal School: 2 Hours Late