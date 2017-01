Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Friday, January 13

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. k4 & k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1:00-3:00 daycare 8:15

Castle Rock Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Centralia SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.

Kingspoint Christian School: two hour delay for Friday with extended day care at 9 a.m. and school will dismiss at 1 p.m. Students should bring sack lunch.\

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM Tri-tech, No AM Preschool

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Morton SD: Buses on snow routes

Pasco SD: Two hour delay.

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. Preschool, No a.m. Tri-Tech, No a.m. Lourdes

Quincy SD: Two hour delay

Richland Sch. Dist.: Open on time, buses using snow routes.

Toledo SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Winlock SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes