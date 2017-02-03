Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Friday, February 3

Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

East Valley SD: Buses on snow routes

Enumclaw SD: 1 Hour Late, Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation.

Granite Falls SD: No Bus routes up the Mountain Loop(routes 29 & 30), all other routes are running normal.

Highland SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Index SD: 2 Hours Late

Imbler SD: Closed

Kent SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM/PM Preschool. No out-of-district transportation.

Lake Stevens SD: Georgetown Neighborhood on bus snow routes.

Naches SD: Busses are on snow routes.

North Mason SD: 2 Hours Late. No Friday school at James A Taylor HS

Snohomish School District: Closed. Decision regarding district's evening activities and athletic events to be made by noon.

Sultan SD: 2 Hours Late. All schools will be opening 2 hours late. No zero hour classes. No out of district transportation. The status of evening events will be updated early this afternoon.

Tahoma SD: 2 hour delay. No AM preschool or kindergarten. No out of district transport. No zero hour. Schools on regular dismissal times.

Yakima SD: Buses on snow routes