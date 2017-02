Not all schools report delays and closures to Northwest Public Radio. Please check with your school district if your school is not listed here.

Boistfort SD: 1 Hour Late, Buses on snow routes. 3rd-4th field trip still scheduled

Meridian SD: Closed

Mt. Baker SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All afternoon/evening activities canceled

Toledo SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool