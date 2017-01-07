Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music Chicago Police Say Repeat Gun Offenders Need To Be Held Accountable By NPR Staff • 6 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 7, 2017 3:19 pm Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.