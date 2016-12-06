Caution And Scrutiny Urged For Holiday Donors

The holidays find people opening both their hearts and wallets to charitable causes. But Oregon officials say to be wary of scammers who take advantage of yuletide sentiment.

Ellen Klem is the Oregon Department of Justice’s Director of Consumer Outreach and Education. She says when people are hit up for a donation, it’s fine to research the charity online to see if they’re legit.

"Charity Navigator, GuideStar, Give.org, those are excellent sources of information. I also like to tell people, if somebody shows up at your door and says that they’re there on behalf of a particular charity and they very look legitimate," Klem said, "give that charity a call to confirm that they really exist and that they’re aware of this particular fundraising effort."

Klem says scammers tend to target older victims, as they are often alone, polite, and receptive to company. She says never to wire money or hand over cash, and if you think you’ve been cheated, to report it to state justice officials.

