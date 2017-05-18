Canadian Prime Minister Wrapping Up Seattle Visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up his two day visit to Seattle.

On Thursday, he met with Governor Jay Inslee and the two spoke briefly to reporters.

“We’re both very strongly engaged on issues of climate change, on issues of openness to trade, on leadership on refugees as well," Trudeau said.

Trudeau recently approved two pipelines.

This caused a protest yesterday and another during his meeting with Inslee.

Demonstrators like Michael Foster stood next to banners, one of them reading: Tar sands or clean lands?

“We’re here to pray, and to sing, and to make noise, and let Prime Minister Trudeau know that these pipelines must not be approved and will be stopped by the people," Foster said.

Trudeau took no questions from the press.

