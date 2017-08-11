Brown Deploys Resources To Help With Central Oregon Fire

  • The Nena Springs fire started Tuesday on private property next to the Warm Springs Reservation in central Oregon.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending aid to help fight a 34,000-acre wildfire on the Warm Springs Reservation in central Oregon.

Fire officials say the Nena Springs fire started Tuesday on private property next to the reservation. By Friday afternoon, the blaze had destroyed a handful of historic unoccupied structures. It's threatening about 100 more structures.

Several subdivisions in the area have been evacuated and the Red Cross has set up a shelter in the Warm Springs Community Center.  

The governor's announcement clears the way for the state to join in the firefighting efforts thanks to an existing agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The governor said four firefighting units will be deployed to fight the blaze.

