Boeing Announces Earnings Amid Washington Job Cuts

Boeing is reporting a spike in profits compared to this time last year. But plane sales are slumping. That’s led the Chicago-based plane maker to continue to cut jobs in Washington state. Hundreds of union machinists and engineers here received layoff notices this month.

That’s in addition to earlier layoffs and buyouts. In a conference call with investors and reporters, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg responded to concerns about the company’s workforce.

“I think that diligent, incremental approach is the right way to do it. It’s respectful of our team, and it’s a way that allows us to continue to invest in the future,” Muilenburg said.

Part of the issue here is the decline in demand for Boeing’s 777 wide-body jet which is manufactured primarily in the company’s Everett plant. Production of that plane is set to drop again this year as Boeing transitions to the next model, the 777X.

Muilenburg says the hope is to go back to producing more planes in Everett as that happens. But it’s unclear whether that would mean more jobs here.

