Birth Defect Investigation In Eastern Washington Proves Inconclusive

An investigation into a rare birth defect affecting babies in Eastern Washington has come to an end. The findings have left more questions than answers. Disease clusters are notoriously hard to investigate. That proved to be the case for a fatal birth defect in three Eastern Washington counties.

Since 2010, anencephaly has shown up in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties at a rate about four times the national average. In many cases mothers have a miscarriage. When babies survive to term, their brains and skulls do not form completely.

State health officials say they’ve eliminated many popular theories. They can’t find links to pesticide exposure, nitrate pollution in drinking water, or exposure to Hanford radiation.

Mothers also appear to be taking the right amount of folic acid vitamins at the right time -- a lack of folic acid is a common cause for these types of defects.

Officials pledged to keep monitoring the area’s anencephaly cases through the coming year.

