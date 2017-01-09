Best of 2016: NWPR Staff Trips

Every year we hope the New Year brings us good memories, journeys and adventures that teach us about the world, our fellow man and ourselves. As J.R.R. Tolkien said, “You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.” Northwest Public Radio’s staff had adventures in many different places in 2016- here are some of the highlights:

Thom Kokenge, All Things Considered host: Road trip to San Jose, CA

Thom took a road trip from Moscow, Idaho to San Jose, California on a motorcycle. That’s some serious mileage on only two wheels! San Jose was the location of the 2016 Summer Olympic gymnastics tryouts. He saw the tryout of the gymnastic team that would later win the gold in Brazil.

Jessie Jacobs, Music Director: Monteverde, Costa Rica

She really enjoyed the laid back culture. The views were impressive as well, “Monte Verde is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Sandi Billings, Major Gifts Officer: Selway and Lochsa rivers, ID

Sandi and her family introduced her 11 year old nephew, Sammy, to white water rafting on the Selway and Lochsa rivers in Idaho’s wilderness. Sandi once was a weekend white-water guide on the Salmon River, but the Selway is her favorite river. Even though they spent a few days on the rivers, Sammy wasn’t ready to leave at the end of the trip!

Sarah McDaniel, Membership Director: Seattle, WA

The blown glass artist, Dale Chihuly’s exhibit at the Seattle Center was truly impressive and beautiful. “I’ve never seen his work up close. I’ve only seen it in pictures. It’s totally amazing!”

Kerry Swanson, Station Manager: Washington, D.C.

No exotic vacation for Kerry, but the NPR board meeting in D.C. was interesting, as always. Particularly about the new show from Diane Rehm’s studio, “1A”, with Joshua Johnson.

Jordan, Music Department Assistant: Nashville, TN

Jordan visited Nashville for a family reunion, but had other things on her agenda.

She visited Belle Meade Plantation, “it is my favorite place in Nashville. It’s so historic and interesting”. She ate at the Loveless Café, which she says has the best food. She had coffee at the “Portland Café – a taste of the Northwest” which, according to Jordan was in the hipster-est part of town. She saw Nashville’s main drag, too “On Broadway, there’s a honky-tonk bar every other building… and so many statues of Elvis."

Hannah Whisenant, Traffic: Waldport, OR

Newlyweds Hannah and husband vacationed there for three days, enjoying the quietude and eating fresh seafood every day. They hiked every day, saw the Heceta Head lighthouse, Newport Aquarium, Devil’s Churn- which wasn’t that devilish at the time- the tide pools, and saw several whales.