Avista Opens Electric Vehicle Charging Station In Rural Eastern Washington

The world of electric cars has come to the small town of Rosalia in eastern Washington. Avista unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station at the town’s visitor center.

Electric vehicle charging stations are all over western Washington. They’re less numerous east of the Cascades. Rendall Farley from Avista says his company has installed a few in public places and many in private homes in Spokane. But why Rosalia?

“Rosalia was just a great spot because it’s right pretty much halfway between Spokane and Pullman. We needed to electrify that corridor," Farley said. "That’s an important transportation corridor and you had a very willing partner there in the town of Rosalia with the mayor there. They’ve been fantastic to work with.”

The new station has room for four vehicles. Two can charge quickly using what Farley calls the “D.C. Fast Charger.”

“You can come in in 15 minutes to a half hour while you’re getting a bite or a cup of coffee. You can fill up and be on your way,” Farley said.

Two vehicles can power up more slowly using a different kind of charger. The cost is 30 cents per minute to plug in. Farley estimates the typical cost for a full charge will be $8 to $10.

Besides Rosalia, Avista is planning to install several charging stations around Spokane and perhaps a few more in rural parts of eastern Washington.

