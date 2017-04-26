Austrian Trades Career As Doctor For State Patrol Trooper

By 1 hour ago
  • Trooper Robert Reyer poses with his wife Christina at a trooper graduation ceremony at the Washington Capitol. Originally from Austria, Reyer trained to become a doctor before moving to Washington to pursue his dream of working in law enforcement.
    Trooper Robert Reyer poses with his wife Christina at a trooper graduation ceremony at the Washington Capitol. Originally from Austria, Reyer trained to become a doctor before moving to Washington to pursue his dream of working in law enforcement.
    Austin Jenkins / Northwest News Network
Originally published on April 26, 2017 4:46 pm

The Washington State Patrol has put another dent in its trooper shortage. Forty-nine new troopers were sworn-in Wednesday at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

Among the troopers in formation was Robert Reyer of Salzburg, Austria.   

So how did Reyer end up in the Washington State Patrol? The short story is he fell in love with an American exchange student from Washington. She is now his wife.

But it’s the career he left behind that caused a terrible rift with his parents. Reyer was training to become a doctor in Austria. But he moved to Washington to follow his heart and his dream of a career in law enforcement.

Reyer said his mother still won’t speak to him.   

“But now my dad said he’s proud of me for choosing this profession where I can be out there every day and make sure people go home,” he said.

In fact, Reyer’s father came from Austria for the graduation.  

Reyer, who’s now a U.S. citizen, said he was dedicating his graduation day to Trooper Tony Radulescu who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2012. Like Reyer, Radulescu was born in central Europe and emigrated to the United States.   

The Washington State Patrol has been struggling to recruit and retain troopers. The latest transportation budget passed by state lawmakers includes another round of pay raises -- 11 percent for troopers and 15 percent for sergeants and above -- designed to address the issue. With Reyer and his fellow graduates hitting the road, the Patrol’s trooper vacancy drops below 100.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Trooper Shortage
Washington Troopers
washington police

Related Content

Change In Police Deadly Force Law Falters, Fight Not Over

By Apr 13, 2017

One casualty of the looming end of Washington state’s legislative session is a bill on police use of deadly force.

Washington has one of the highest bars in the nation for charging police officers who use deadly force. They are protected as long as they act in good faith and without malice.

Former Washington Police Chief To Lead Oakland PD

By Doug Nadvornick Jan 4, 2017
Associated Press / AP Images

The Oakland Police Department in California has hired a former Spokane police chief as its new leader. Anne Kirkpatrick was introduced by Oakland’s mayor as a “reform-minded chief”. 