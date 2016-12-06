Audit Finds Oregon's Affordable Housing At Risk

An audit released Tuesday finds that communication problems and a lack of data at Oregon’s housing agency are putting affordable rentals at risk.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services agency is charged with maintaining and increasing affordable housing in the state. It’s also responsible for developing the state’s strategic housing plan. But, a new audit finds that plan has consistently fallen short – in part because the agency doesn’t have a reliable inventory of Oregon’s affordable housing.

The audit, conducted by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, found poor communication within the agency and with partners around the state is putting federal rent subsidies at risk. Those rent subsidies help maintain affordable housing.

The audit comes as the state’s housing supply is strained. Low vacancy rates, dramatically increasing housing costs and stagnant wages have made it extremely difficult for low-income families to find places to live.

