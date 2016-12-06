Audit Finds Oregon's Affordable Housing At Risk

By Conrad Wilson Dec 6, 2016
  • The historic Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon is in use as affordable housing.
    The historic Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon is in use as affordable housing.
    Ian Poellet / Wikimedia Commons

An audit released Tuesday finds that communication problems and a lack of data at Oregon’s housing agency are putting affordable rentals at risk. 

The Oregon Housing and Community Services agency is charged with maintaining and increasing affordable housing in the state. It’s also responsible for developing the state’s strategic housing plan. But, a new audit finds that plan has consistently fallen short – in part because the agency doesn’t have a reliable inventory of Oregon’s affordable housing.

The audit, conducted by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, found poor communication within the agency and with partners around the state is putting federal rent subsidies at risk. Those rent subsidies help maintain affordable housing.

The audit comes as the state’s housing supply is strained. Low vacancy rates, dramatically increasing housing costs and stagnant wages have made it extremely difficult for low-income families to find places to live.

Copyright 2016 OPB

Tags: 
state audit
oregon secretary of state
affordable housing

Related Content

Oregon State Audit Finds Cybersecurity Risks

By Conrad Wilson Nov 30, 2016
sos.oregon.gov

An audit released Wednesday shows significant cyber security lapses in Oregon government agencies. The Secretary of State’s office found some agencies don’t even have a digital security plan. Those that do are underfunded, understaffed or use outdated software.

Audit Finds Oregon Falling Behind In Food Safety Inspections

By Nov 15, 2016

The state of Oregon is running behind schedule when it comes to conducting food safety inspections. That's the conclusion of an audit released Tuesday by the Oregon Secretary of State.

Oregon Governor Appoints New Head Of Housing And Community Services

By Sep 26, 2016

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Margaret Salazar as the new head of the state agency that handles works to provide affordable housing. The announcement was made as lawmakers gear up to tackle housing issues during next year's legislative session.