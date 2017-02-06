American Allies In A Time Of Trump

This broadcast is a part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

The U.S. and its allies when Donald Trump promises to put America first. Provocative diplomacy and the new administration.

Russia and China don’t have much in the way of real allies around the world. The United States has had a lot, and for a long time. Donald Trump is testing that. The new President has “America first” at the heart of his world view. He praises Vladimir Putin and throws lots of shade at old allies, democracies, American comrades in battle. Tells Americans not to worry about it. Should we? This hour On Point, American allies and the provocative diplomacy of President Donald Trump. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Steven Erlanger, London bureau chief for the New York Times. (@StevenErlanger)

Julie Smith, senior fellow and director of the strategy and statecraft program at the Center for a New American Security. Former Deputy National Security Advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden. (@Julie_C_Smith)

James Carafano, vice president for the Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation. Worked on diplomatic and homeland security issues for President Trump’s transition team. (@JJCarafano)

Jan Techau, director of the Richard Holbrooke Forum at the American Academy in Berlin. (@jan_techau)



From Tom’s Reading List

New York Times: For Leaders of U.S. Allies, Getting Close to Trump Can Sting — “A close relationship with any American president is regarded as crucial by allies and foes alike, but especially by intimates like Britain, Canada, Japan and Mexico. Yet like moths to the flame, the leaders of those nations are finding that they draw close at their peril.”

POLITICO: We need to talk about NATO — “Trump and his team appear to have a complete lack of understanding of why we created NATO in the first place, what it has done to reform and adjust to the rapidly changing security environment, and what it is doing now to prepare for the future.”

The Hill: 5 reasons ‘America First’ won’t work without our allies — “First, allies add to U.S. power. While often pictured as free riders, allies make critical contributions. Of the 15 top defense spenders in the world, all but China and Russia are allied or partnered with the United States. Dozens of allied nations fought with us in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the start of the Obama administration, our NATO allies and partners provided 44 percent of the coalition troops in Afghanistan. Today, they provide 48 percent of coalition forces aiding the Afghans. Over 67 allies and coalition partners are assisting us in the fight against ISIS.”

