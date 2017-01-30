AG Rosenblum Threatens Legal Action In Response To Executive Order

Political leaders in Oregon are reacting defiantly to President Donald Trump’s executive order strictly limiting who can enter the United States. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum condemned President Trump’s executive order that freezes immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.

"We’re going to be exploring the possibilities of legal action. As you know, the Executive Order came out Friday afternoon," Rosenblum said, "It is now Monday morning and we have been discussing various possible legal theories over the weekend. Now that it’s Monday morning, we’ll be rolling up our sleeves and getting down to these serious discussions about what we can do here in Oregon."

Rosenblum is one of 16 Democratic state attorneys general who called the travel ban quote “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.”

