2017 Winter Festivals

With the New Year come new performers at Northwest music festivals! Many of the region’s chamber music festivals come to life this January and February for winter performances – mark your calendar and prepare for chamber music throughout the Northwest.

The Walla Walla Chamber Music Winter Festival brings new faces to the stage to play with festival favorites like Maria Sampen and Sally Singer Tuttle. The New York based, Seattle grown brass quartet The Westerlies will be performing their own genre-bending compositions throughout the Walla Walla Valley. January 12 through 15.

Join the musicians at Icicle Creek for the annual Winter Piano Festival. Hear acclaimed muscians and faculty performing Saturday evening and students of the festival perform Sunday Afternoon. January 12 through 15.

Two weeks of concerts that span the eras - from Mozart to modern day with composer Jennifer Higdon. Of course, you’ll hear everything in between as well. There’s something for everyone during the Seattle Chamber Music Society’s Winter Festival. January 20 through 29.

A little later in the year, head to Spokane for the Northwest Bach Festival. Don’t let the name fool you - you’ll be treated to Beethoven, Schubert, de Falla and more, performed by local musicians and Artistic Director Zuill Bailey. February 22 through March 5.